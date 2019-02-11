Handling heartbreak, Bonang style

So, how did the "Queen of Everything" nurse the pain?

1. You need to cry

If you're wondering how Bonang handled the heartbreak, the former Top Billing presenter reveals all on Season 2 of her reality show, Being Bonang.

“Let me tell you how I dealt with my breakup: you cry and cry and cry,” she said on the hit show.

2. Heartbreak is about overcoming

When she turned 31 last year, B graced the cover of True Love magazine, where she shared 31 powerful lessons about everything. The multi award-winning personality emphasised the fact that no one is immune to heartbreak.

She told the publication: “You can be a superstar, have all the money in the world and grace the cover of True Love and your heart will be broken. That’s my life lesson.”

She added: “How you react to heartbreak builds your character and will strengthen you. You reach rock bottom and it forces you to get up and pull yourself together.”

3. Never look back

If you’re thinking of giving your ex another chance, you might want to hold that thought. Bonang has shown us that once you leave someone, you should probably never go back!

Speaking to Drum magazine, Bonang was asked what she misses the most about her famous ex. “I miss nothing, or I don’t know, maybe he was funny, I guess – that’s it,” she told the mag. Ouch!

There's a lot more to be learned from Bonang.