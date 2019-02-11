Handling heartbreak, Bonang style
If you’re looking for an example of how to get over a breakup, Bonang Matheba is your girl.
Valentine’s Day turns up the heat on relationships, and not all of them can stand it. If your heart’s in pieces, take some comfort from the fact that your breakup isn’t as open to scrutiny as Bonang Matheba’s split from rapper AKA.
Their very public relationship lasted two loved-up years, and they were always a hot topic, whether they were walking the red carpet together, travelling overseas, or being affectionate on social media. But sadly, things just didn’t work and they went their separate ways.
Although breakups are no fun, both AKA and Queen B seem to have moved on with their lives, and on Instagram, it looks like they’re happier than ever.
So, how did the "Queen of Everything" nurse the pain?
1. You need to cry
If you’re wondering how Bonang handled the heartbreak, the former Top Billing presenter reveals all on Season 2 of her reality show, Being Bonang, now on Showmax.
“Let me tell you how I dealt with my breakup: you cry and cry and cry,” she said on the hit show.
2. Heartbreak is about overcoming
When she turned 31 last year, B graced the cover of True Love magazine, where she shared 31 powerful lessons about everything. The multi award-winning personality emphasised the fact that no one is immune to heartbreak.
She told the publication: “You can be a superstar, have all the money in the world and grace the cover of True Love and your heart will be broken. That’s my life lesson.”
She added: “How you react to heartbreak builds your character and will strengthen you. You reach rock bottom and it forces you to get up and pull yourself together.”
3. Never look back
If you’re thinking of giving your ex another chance, you might want to hold that thought. Bonang has shown us that once you leave someone, you should probably never go back!
Speaking to Drum magazine, Bonang was asked what she misses the most about her famous ex. “I miss nothing, or I don’t know, maybe he was funny, I guess – that’s it,” she told the mag. Ouch!
And if you think that's a burn, don't miss the Comedy Central Roast of AKA, coming uncut and uncensored to Showmax on March 12, where he'll feel the heat from the likes of Pearl Thusi, Francois van Coke, Mark Fish and Nina Hastie.
There’s a lot more to be learned from Bonang. If you want to see how she happily lives her life as a single person, stream season 2 of Being Bonang on Showmax this month.
Watch Being Bonang free!
There are several ways to sign up for Showmax:
- If you’re a DStv Compact or Compact Plus subscriber, and you’ve never signed up to Showmax before, you qualify for a two-month free trial if you add Showmax to your DStv bill before April 7 2019. That’s more than enough time to binge on Bonang, then catch up on some of your other favourites, including 1Magic’s The River. Plus, you’ll be able to go Trippin With Skhumba when he sets out around the country on February 28 in Showmax’s third original production. Once your 60-day free trial is up, you’ll only pay R49 per month to access all the entertainment on Showmax. Sign up here.
- DStv Premium subscribers get access to Showmax for no extra cost. Sign up here.
- Not a DStv customer? Sign up to Showmax for a 14-day free trial, then pay just R99 per month for access.
- Until February 28 2019, Vodacom customers can sign up for a three-month free trial, PLUS score 5GB of free Showmax data each month for those three months. For the following nine months, they’ll pay just R49 per month. Sign up here.
This article was paid for by Showmax.