Entertainment

Five financial commitments to come out of the Global Citizen Festival

By Ntokozo Miya - 03 December 2018 - 07:37
Thousands of people came out to celebrate the Mandela 100 Global Citizen Festival at Johannesburg's FNB Stadium on December 2 2018.
Thousands of people came out to celebrate the Mandela 100 Global Citizen Festival at Johannesburg's FNB Stadium on December 2 2018.
Image: Masi Losi

In the name of late struggle icon and former president Nelson Mandela, the Global Citizen Festival seeks to encourage people to not only dig deep into their hearts to eradicate poverty in Africa, but also their pockets.

Thousands of music lovers descended on Johannesburg's FNB Stadium at the weekend to remember Mandela in song and dance, and to pledge their support for causes the anti-apartheid fighter was most passionate about.

Corporates, foreign governments and organisations for social justice and development showed their commitment to a better Africa by pledging millions of rands towards various campaigns that will better the lives of Africans.

According to the Global Citizen Twitter account, the following five commitments were made at the festival in Soweto, where Mandela once lived.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Couldn’t attend the Global Citizen Festival? We got you!
'ANC was in a state of madness during Zuma' - Ramatlhodi at state capture ...
X