Five financial commitments to come out of the Global Citizen Festival
In the name of late struggle icon and former president Nelson Mandela, the Global Citizen Festival seeks to encourage people to not only dig deep into their hearts to eradicate poverty in Africa, but also their pockets.
Thousands of music lovers descended on Johannesburg's FNB Stadium at the weekend to remember Mandela in song and dance, and to pledge their support for causes the anti-apartheid fighter was most passionate about.
Corporates, foreign governments and organisations for social justice and development showed their commitment to a better Africa by pledging millions of rands towards various campaigns that will better the lives of Africans.
According to the Global Citizen Twitter account, the following five commitments were made at the festival in Soweto, where Mandela once lived.
In a message to #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announces her country will:— Global Citizen Impact (@GlblCtznImpact) December 2, 2018
☑️Commit €63M to @IFAD
☑️Double its funding of @GPforEducation from €18M to €37M
☑️Increase its funding of @EduCannotWait by €15M for a total of €31M pic.twitter.com/Wic0Vj04Qc
Belgium helped us launch our #SheIsEqual campaign – and today, Deputy Prime Minister @alexanderdecroo just pledged another €43 million to create a world free from gender inequality! #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA pic.twitter.com/DCTlSpq0cZ— Global Citizen Impact (@GlblCtznImpact) December 2, 2018
A second commitment from Mozambique shows just how powerful the impact can be when various sectors come together to make progress for people. #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #BeTheGeneration pic.twitter.com/Wi0yOUtJZL— Global Citizen Impact (@GlblCtznImpact) December 2, 2018
.@WorldBank President @JimYongKim announces a massive commitment to the African continent, telling Global Citizens that by urging their leaders, even more is possible. #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #BeTheGeneration pic.twitter.com/i530JYhliu— Global Citizen Impact (@GlblCtznImpact) December 2, 2018
Thank you @Vodacom for pledging R500,000,000 to fight gender-based violence, enhance sanitation in schools, and enhance digital literacy for teachers, learners, youth, and in early childhood development centres. #BeTheGeneration pic.twitter.com/M38nLJXGKJ— Global Citizen Impact (@GlblCtznImpact) December 2, 2018