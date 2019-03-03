Entertainment

IN PICTURES | Here's what went down at the #SAFTAs13

By Karishma Thakurdin - 03 March 2019 - 10:36
Lorcia Cooper with her children as she accepted her first Safta award on Saturday night.
Image: Twitter/Nathi Mthethwa

The crème de la crème of the entertainment industry gathered in Sun City on Saturday night for the annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas). 

Mzansi's famous faces including the likes of Somizi Mhlongo, Linda Mtoba, Boity, Penny Lebyane, Skolopad and several others  pulled out all the stops on the red carpet, which kicked off the night's festivities. 

THE NIGHT'S BIG WINNERS

The River did a clean sweep at the swanky awards scooping 10 Golden Horns, which included best telenovela, best scriptwriting, best music, best editing, best sound, best cinematography, best directing, best actor and best supporting actor.

Actress Moshidi Motshegwa clinched the best actress award for her role on The River, which also came with a R50k cash prize. 

As reported by TshisaLIVE earlier this month Moshidi will not be returning to the next season of the show after an alleged feud with a co-star apparently led to her contract not being renewed. 

Moshidi struggled to fight back tears as she gave a powerful acceptance speech and dedicated the award to her late father and grieving mother. 

Veteran actress Kgomotso Christoper went home with the best actress in a soap award, while Jamie Bartlett scooped best actor.  

SABC 1's Uzalo clinched the coveted best soap horn. 

Lockdown's Lorcia Cooper, who has been in the industry for 16 years moved the audience and viewers at home with her emotionally-charged speech when she collected the best supporting actress in a TV drama horn. 

Lorcia became tearful as she revealed that this was her first nomination and award in so many years of being in the industry. She also revealed that her surname was also Khumalo these days. 

Lorcia sent social media into an absolute frenzy when she said "awe ma se kind" about three times and spoke about Coloured people in SA. 

Boity and Sho Madjozi opened the ceremony with a rocking performance, while hosts Pearl Modiadie and Thomas Msengana did the things. 

