SABC 2 Tsonga drama boosts language diversity

Cesar Chavez stated that: "A language is an exact reflection of the character and growth of its speakers." That's why I applaud the SABC2's new Tsonga series called Giyani: Land of Blood.

We are a country with diverse cultures and languages that we should promote. I hope that the whole country would watch this drama, because learning another's language is like becoming another person.

Individually, the more languages you know, the more you are human.

I agree with the saying, "A negative mind will never give you a positive life." Before you think that other languages are strange, remember that yours is just as strange, but you're just used to it.

We need to respect our linguistic diversity because language is the road map of a culture.

Miyelani Hlungwani,Mukhomi Village