Third time lucky as Kgomotso Christopher wins first Safta
If leading lady Kgomotso Christopher were superstitious, the colour white could have helped her finally win her first Golden Horn.
After losing out twice in a row, Christopher on Saturday night was triumphant in Sun City in North West.
The 39-year-old actress scooped Best Actress in a TV Soap at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) for her role as vixen Yvonne Thebe in Scandal! beating Nomzamo Mbatha and Dawn Thandeka King.
Christopher has been nominated in the same category three times and it's the first time she has won.
For her big night, Christopher kept it simple and elegant in white.
"I've never worn white on the red carpet, so I wanted to go for a different colour to what I normally wear.
"I always go for colour. This year, I switched it up," she told Sunday World.
"Like the past two nominations I have had, I had no expectations. I am savouring the moment."
Other big winners in the soap categories included Rhythm City villain Jamie Bartlett for Best Actor as well as Isibaya stars Abdul Khoza (Best Supporting Actor) and Gcina Mkhize (Best Supporting Actress).
Mzansi's most-watched TV show Uzalo was named the Best Soap.
The telenovela category was dominated by The River with three wins for its stars Moshidi Motshegwa, Presley Chweneyagae and Lawrence Maleka.
It came as no surprise that it also scooped Best Telenovela.
In the film category, Sew the Winter to My Skin was named Best Feature Film and won comeback kid Zolisa Xaluva Best Supporting Actor. Ellen: The Ellen Pakkies Story lead stars Jill Levenberg and Jarrid Geduld won Best Actor and Best Actress in a Feature Film.
Lockdown scooped Best TV Drama and won its stars Lorcia Cooper and Dawn Thandeka King gongs too.
The awards were hosted by MetroFM duo Pearl Modiadie and Thomas Msengana.