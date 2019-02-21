Claim your 60-day free Showmax test drive and stream The River for free
DStv Compact and Compact Plus subscribers get to take their binge-watch sessions to the next level with this Showmax offer
You love entertainment - that’s why you’re already a DStv Compact or Compact Plus subscriber. But now, for a limited period, enjoy even more top-notch entertainment with a huge saving on your Showmax subscription.
DStv Compact and Compact Plus subscribers who add Showmax to their DStv bill before April 7 2019* will receive a two-month, no-cost test drive of the streaming service.
Once the free test drive is over, Compact and Compact Plus subscribers will pay only R49 a month to carry on watching Showmax, a saving of R50.
That means not paying a cent for two months of streaming The River, hot new local drama Unmarried, Game of Thrones (all seven seasons) and award-winning local movies, including Inxeba: The Wound.
* Note that only first-time sign-ups to Showmax qualify for the two-month free trial.
Go to www.showmax.com/dstv to sign up.
Why get Showmax?
The Showmax catalogue offers thousands of local and international series, movies and documentaries, including an impressive list of the best of local South African entertainment.
Keep up to speed with all the drama in your favourite series, including The River, The Queen, Isithembiso and 1Magic’s sexy new drama, Unmarried. New episodes of all of these series arrive express from the DStv broadcast.
Binge-watch both seasons of Being Bonang, and catch up with the successful, savvy Bonang Matheba.
And, of course, there are some hot Showmax Originals, including The Girl From St Agnes. It has a killer cast, including the magnificent Makgotso M. The latest original, Trippin With Skhumba, hits Showmax at the end of February.
And in March, you won’t want to miss the ultimate burn: Comedy Central Presents the Roast of AKA is coming uncut and uncensored to Showmax.
This article was paid for by Showmax.