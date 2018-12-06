A riverside heaven in natural bush

After driving almost five hours to get to Sabi River Sun Resort, the limbs were a bit stiff and the body was tired of being trapped in a car for a long time.

It was perfect to go straight to the spa after checking into my room. My therapist Barbara Sithole at Heather's Spa was waiting for me and immediately set about taking out all the knots and kinks from my body.

Besides trying to fight a hard knot on my left shoulder that stubbornly refused to go anywhere, the hour-long massage relaxed me for the weekend ahead.

The hotel situated off the R40 is near three Kruger National Park entrances - Phabeni, Numbi and the Paul Kruger gates.

There are several exciting activities nearby, such as elephant rides at the Elephant Whispers sanctuary and adrenalin-fuelled rides such as quad biking and zip-lining less than 20km from the hotel.

I had the option to stack up my weekend with one more activity besides the game drive the next day, but chose to slow down and enjoy the facility.

The surrounding golf course gives the hotel's location a sense of serenity and it is so green everywhere that you appreciate its natural beauty. A walk down to the bottom part of the property is the chance for visitors to come face to face with hippos in the natural pools of the Sabie River.

The hippos can be viewed from the lookout point, to avoid provoking the majestic but fearsome large mammals.

I headed there after my massage and at the enclosure, which is also a bird lookout point, I spotted at least 20 hippos in all sizes, including the cutest babies clinging onto their mommies' backs.