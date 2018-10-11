Wedding Album | Act of chivalry fanned flames of love

Tlhalefang Gaborone, aged 33, was only 15 when she met the gentleman who would one day be her life partner, Tebogo Gaborone.

Tebogo, 36, "saved" the then 15-year-old from notorious thugs near her home in Mahikeng, North West.

"Our families were friends and neighbours when we were young but we didn't play together. When I turned 11, my family moved. Fast forward four years later, he offered to carry my school bag and help me cross the road without being harassed by notorious boys not far from my grandparents' home. I didn't know him but he knew me," she says.

Tlhalefang says she was visiting her grandfather on the day - not knowing it would be the last time she would see him alive, as he later died after her visit.

But she found solace in the fact that she had met her best friend who is now her husband and the father of her children.

She says they officially started dating on her 16th birthday. Tlhalefang says she knew they were much more than a fling when she received a bursary in her matric year to study in Durban the following year.

"He thought I would leave him... but I didn't. We had a long-distance relationship for 12 months until he decided to join me the following year. The 12-month long-distance relationship was interesting as he'd come and visit me when we had term breaks."

He popped the question on her 25th birthday.