Wedding Album | Bags of love after trip to mall

Minibus taxis are notoriously known to be frustrating with rough driving and rude drivers, but for Phumla and Thapelo Khumalo, it was a place to find love.

Phumla, 27, said Thapelo, 29, displayed his charm as they journeyed from Mohlakeng to Village Square in Randfontein.

She said she was only sent to pay a clothing account on that day but came back with bags full of love.

"We met in a taxi, it was on a Sunday if I remember well, he approached me on my way to the mall and the rest is history. It was on the 1st of August, because while we were chatting, Thapelo told me that it was his birthday," said Phumla.

Before their taxi ride she had spotted him once before as he accompanied her friend to church.