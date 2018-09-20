Wedding Album | Bags of love after trip to mall
Minibus taxis are notoriously known to be frustrating with rough driving and rude drivers, but for Phumla and Thapelo Khumalo, it was a place to find love.
Phumla, 27, said Thapelo, 29, displayed his charm as they journeyed from Mohlakeng to Village Square in Randfontein.
She said she was only sent to pay a clothing account on that day but came back with bags full of love.
"We met in a taxi, it was on a Sunday if I remember well, he approached me on my way to the mall and the rest is history. It was on the 1st of August, because while we were chatting, Thapelo told me that it was his birthday," said Phumla.
Before their taxi ride she had spotted him once before as he accompanied her friend to church.
Since the day they officially met, they failed to detach and knew they wanted to spend a lifetime together.
The couple had their first child in 2014 who sadly died when she was only six days old.
Later that year, Thapelo paid lobolo to the Shweni family, and they successfully had another baby the following year.
The couple, who celebrated their anniversary last Monday, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on September 10 2016.
"I was so happy, words cannot explain how I felt. It was like a dream come true for me. You can imagine, I was the first girl in the family to get married so the excitement of it all. I was so happy," she said.
Thapelo said he always had an eye for her and was excited when they could finally introduce themselves.
"I was waiting for a taxi and it almost passed me but she alerted the driver and I sat next to her," he said.
Thapelo said it was his birthday and he was going to buy himself a cake, but was gifted with a girlfriend who is now a wife.
"She [Phumla] is the perfect one for me, we have so much in common and share the same characteristics. We are also entrepreneurs and I would say a power couple," he said.