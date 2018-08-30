Wedding Album | Magical day in fairytale setting

If Kirsten Wewers didn't succumb to her nagging friend, she may never have met the love of her life.

She met Werner Van Greunen at his family home in 2016. "A friend begged my sister and I to attend. At the party Werner was rather friendly. I wouldn't really say [it was] love at first sight but he kept us company for the evening. He then continued to invite us to other parties. On the third occasion I realised I liked him, but waited for him to make the first move as I wasn't sure if the feeling was mutual."

Two years later, she officially became Mrs Van Greunen.

Kirsten who has a seven-year-old son, says her heart melted when Werner fell in love with her child.

"I knew he was the one when he accepted him as his own; nothing and no one would tell him otherwise," she says. Werner on the other hand fell in love with her motherly traits.

"The ability to speak to her, the ability to share and dream with her, and knowing that she is a good mother," he said.