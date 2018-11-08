No need to go to the bar - let it come to you

Ulanga Bar brings the kasi flavour to wherever you're at, with quirky drinks such as Manyonyoba and Mavuso.

Owner Lesiba Langa says his passion for mixing drinks is a result of working behind the bar during his student days.

The 40-year-old worked as a sports journalist and eventually PR Manager but gave it all up for the mobile bar gig. And as of last year, he is now focusing full time on his business.

Langa was known among his social circle for having the best drinks; his cooler box was always the one people made a beeline for at get-togethers.

Eventually, he decided to manage a friend's bar for their wedding.

"We were discussing and I was like, 'you know what, let me do your bar for you, let me manage it'."

The business started off as some drinks on a table, but after the first success Langa realised that he could make a business out of it. Within two years it became official.

The business was registered and a logo created - his friend gave him the idea to name it Ulanga Bar.

"It really caught on fire, the actual look really caught on fire. I think the kick came in when we attended a food market, Sporo's Cookout."

Having tasted his competitor's cocktails, Langa realised that he would do well.