Wedding Album | Soulmates had instant attraction

Andrea McCaully and Marcel Young met on Facebook and the attraction was instant.

She says after exchanging phone numbers, it was his voice that knocked her off her feet. "His voice had me weak at the knees [lol]. He is kind, gentle but more importantly, he loved me as I was and didn't want to change a thing about me."

Andrea says they started dating secretly.

"We were secretively dating in the year 2015 and made it official months later on December 26 2015."

She claims he supported every crazy thing she suggested they do. "He got on a mountain bike and rode over 30km with me without a single day of prior training. He just completed my crazy and loved me like I never knew love before," she gushes.

The two were engaged on June 25 2016 and married on September 22 2017.

"He popped the question and I laughed [uncontrollably]. I had been saying I wanted to see the lookout in Northcliff and suggested we take a drive there to see whether we could ride our bikes there.

"He sneaked a basket into the boot of the car filled with all my favourites. He proposed . [and] tried to be romantic but I am such a clown and a nervous laugher ... I laughed the entire time and never said yes. He put the ring on my finger and we celebrated with nonalcoholic champagne."