Wedding Album | Soulmates had instant attraction
Andrea McCaully and Marcel Young met on Facebook and the attraction was instant.
She says after exchanging phone numbers, it was his voice that knocked her off her feet. "His voice had me weak at the knees [lol]. He is kind, gentle but more importantly, he loved me as I was and didn't want to change a thing about me."
Andrea says they started dating secretly.
"We were secretively dating in the year 2015 and made it official months later on December 26 2015."
She claims he supported every crazy thing she suggested they do. "He got on a mountain bike and rode over 30km with me without a single day of prior training. He just completed my crazy and loved me like I never knew love before," she gushes.
The two were engaged on June 25 2016 and married on September 22 2017.
"He popped the question and I laughed [uncontrollably]. I had been saying I wanted to see the lookout in Northcliff and suggested we take a drive there to see whether we could ride our bikes there.
"He sneaked a basket into the boot of the car filled with all my favourites. He proposed . [and] tried to be romantic but I am such a clown and a nervous laugher ... I laughed the entire time and never said yes. He put the ring on my finger and we celebrated with nonalcoholic champagne."
They were married at a venue owned by her aunt and uncle, Memoire Elegante, in Ennerdale, south of Joburg.
"We hosted both the wedding ceremony and reception at the venue. It was the most beautiful day of my life," says Andrea.
But like most weddings, not everything was smooth-sailing. "Well firstly, our wedding date was kind of rushed and I had less than four months in which to do everything. I was also nursing a fractured coccyx at the same time.
"I chose a princess style dress (BIG AND POOFY) and it was supposed to be black but because of time constraints and a lack of variety, I ended up in a white wedding dress chosen by my cousin and friend. I loved it. Marcel loves the colour blue and chose a more modern look for his suit."
A nervous bride on the day, "my mom spent the day telling me to calm down".
" She has her own tradition ... she handed me a handkerchief that belonged to my grandmother to put inside my undergarment as a way of having her there on the day. I am the last daughter to marry so I got to keep it after the wedding."
She says looking back she wouldn't change a single detail. "I would do it over and over and over again. He is my soulmate, my best friend, my husband and my backup when I am in trouble."