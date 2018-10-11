Best kept secrets on planning your wedding

11. Finding the perfect dress

Your wedding dress is by far the most important (and probably the most expensive) dress you’ll ever own so getting it right is essential. You may have an idea of your perfect dress but by trying on a range of styles, you might find your opinion changes when you look in the mirror. This also lets you experiment with different fabrics and gives you the confidence to work out what you really like. Before you make that final decision about your wedding dress, practise walking, turning and sitting down so you know it will be comfortable on the day.

12. Right shoes for your wedding dress

Choosing the perfect wedding dress will most probably be at the top of your agenda when you get engaged, but you’ll need to pair it with some beautiful wedding shoes! Choose something that you feel comfortable. It is wise to wear your shoes before the big day to make sure they’re comfy – and avoid getting blisters.

13. Send invitations that reflect your personality

You’ve already chosen the perfect venue, found the most beautiful dress and decided on a colour scheme. Next, to bring these style elements together for another important decision: your wedding invitation. The first indication your guests will have as to the style of your wedding will come from the invitation you send them so make sure it gives the right impression. Choose a design, font and colour that ties in with the themes of your day.

Consider including RSVP cards to encourage a swift reply from your guests. Guest Information Cards are the perfect way to let your guests know how to get to your wedding and other bits of information that you would not usually include on the invitation itself. Include information such as the dress code, whether confetti is allowed at your venues, maps and directions, a list of local hotels and details of where your gift list is registered. This will make things so much easier and will answer most of the small queries your guests may have.