Mlindo comes out of shell

He may be one of the biggest stars in Mzansi with singles that are racing up the chart, but AmaBlesser hitmaker Mlindo the Vocalist was once told that he would not make it in the industry because he is too shy.

The star shot to fame when videos of him singing covers to popular songs were posted by DJ Maphorisa, who took him under his wing and told TshisaLIVE that he always knew that singing was his calling in life.

But others around him tried to discourage him by pointing out that the industry would swallow him alive.

"People around me knew about my singing and knew I was talented but they knew the industry and thought I would not make it because I was so shy. They said it would break me; that I wasn't made for it because I was so shy. So I tried to work on my confidence."

Mlindo has come out of his shell more since bursting onto the scene but says he still prefers to sit back and watch.

He may be shy but Mlindo has a stage presence that exudes confidence in his music. He said this came from sharing what he loves.