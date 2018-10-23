After a series of tragic events‚ the birth of his son this past weekend has given Idols SA star Mthokozisi Ndaba a new lease on life and a renewed sense of hope.

The musician‚ who finished as runner up on last year's competition welcomed his first child with Lockdown star Nandipha Sefoloko on Saturday.

Mthokozisi told TshisaLIVE he was overcome with emotion when he held his little one and was so grateful that his baby boy is healthy.

"There was no complications. Everything went well. Nandipha is doing well and I am going to fetch them from the hospital later. It feels so good to be a dad again. It gives me another reason to live. It has changed my mindset. I have to work hard to make him proud."

Mthokozisi's first son‚ Ntandoyenkosi died shortly after his birth in 2013. Both his parents died and he was once shot‚ beaten and left for dead.