Cops battle rowdy crowd at Bolobedu Social Experience

A war broke out between the police, security guards and fans of two popular Limpopo artists during a concert in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, a week ago.

The ugly incident happened after unruly revellers at what was dubbed the first Bolobedu Social Experience at Moriting Park tried to force their way into the venue without valid tickets on Saturday night.

Police, guards and Ekurhuleni Metro Police (EMPD) officers were pelted with stones and empty bottles as the group demanded to gain free entry to the event to watch Tsonga musician Benny Mayengani and Khelobedu disco artist King Monada.

Sunday World witnessed as the police retaliated by shooting at the crowd with rubber bullets, sending the group scurrying. More than 30 cars were damaged in the scuffle.

As a result of the fracas, the performance was stopped for almost two hours, causing those who were already inside the venue to lose patience.

They demanded that the two heavyweight artists get going with the show they had paid for or that they be reimbursed.

Organiser Pollet Nakana confirmed the fracas between the police and some of the revellers but said the event continued after order was restored.