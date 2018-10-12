The song was dedicated to the likes of Brenda Fassie‚ Akhumzi‚ Lebo Mathosa and many others who had made an impact on Vusi's life and his music.

He told TshisaLIVE that he wanted to keep their memory and talent alive like he hoped others would do for him when he died.

"Probably my biggest fear is being forgotten when I die or when I'm gone. I am human so I worry about it. When you are passionate about something and want to give the world something‚ you worry about being forgotten."

Vusi said he hoped to be remembered as "the greatest vocalist to ever live".