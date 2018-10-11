While SA was minding it's own business on Wednesday night‚ Mampintsha uploaded a five-part video announcing his "retirement" from the music industry.

Mampintsha shared the videos on Instagram and revealed that he had been contemplating retiring as a musician for a while.

"I've been thinking you know looking at the situation and the time I have been in this game and all the hits I've given you guys. I can see that people aren't happy‚ I don't even mean the fans‚ I mean people I was supposedly close with and such people. It's not pleasant here anymore‚" he said.