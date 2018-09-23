Former Samro CEO Sipho Dlamini blamed for R47m loss

Former Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) CEO Sipho Dlamini is being held responsible for the organisation's R47m loss in a Dubai investment that never got off the ground.

Sunday World can reveal that Dlamini has been implicated in a forensic investigation report compiled by auditing firm Sekela Xabiso, which was appointed by Samro after musicians complained over revelations that R47m was lost in the investment.

According to the presentation of the report to a Samro extraordinary general meeting last week, Dlamini is alleged to have been behind the decision to invest artists' millions in Dubai at all costs, allegedly without following proper procedures a claim which Dlamini denies.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE