Ntokozo's 'Idols' journey might come to an end
As the Idols Season 14 progresses into the top eight this week, some contestants are regressing while others are shooting for the stars.
Ntokozo Makhathini's dismal performance last week may see her walk tonight.
Toni Braxton will be disappointed if she had to hear the cover of her 90s pop track, He Wasn't Man Enough, by this 18-year-old.
Judge Unathi Msengana said that she was very worried about her.
It's highly unlikely that Katy Perry's Dark Horse will save face for her tonight.
Smooth vocalist Lincoln Lewis from Cape Town performed Pony, a raunchy 90s number by Ginuwine and was rightfully saved.
Judge Randall Abrahams felt the 20-year-old needed to pump more energy into his performance. Will he impress with Elastic Heart, by Sia, tonight?
Zamagambu Memela, better known as Xae, was a hit as she took on Janet Jackson's That's The Way Love Goes.
Judge Somizi Mhlongo seemed to agree that she is the queen of R&B this season and is still the one to beat.
If anyone ever needs a lesson in being sexy, then you should look to King B, AKA Basimane Melato.
Not even the late Michael Jackson could do Remember The Time in that fashion.
The 20-year-old human resources student from Kagiso on the West Rand is tough competition for Xae. What alter ego will he channel tonight as he takes on Zahara's Loliwe?
The famous Somizi's 'whoo-shem' went to pint-sized Thando Mngomezulu, who gave life to the most boring song from the 90s, Destiny Child's Bills, Bills, Bills.
She has the ability to hold the power Tina Turner once commanded.
A ladies favourite, Niyaaz Arendse, cried when he almost never made it to the top 10 and last Sunday he surely pulled up his socks.
The 22-year-old former boy band member has some killer falsetto skills.
He will take on Irish musician Hozier's Take Me To Church tonight.
BeforeYou Walk Out My Life by Monica was performed by the youngest of the contestants, Yanga Sobetwa.
The Zahara look-alike, 18, was told to loosen up and act more her age. Perhaps Somizi never felt the goose bumps and skin crawling sensation like everyone else did. She definitely deserves a spot in the top eight.
The confident Tswana artist, Thato Makape, 23, blessed the audience with a rendition of 1992 hit If I Ever Fall in Love by Shai.
The performance lacked emotion and seemed rushed, but Randall said that he reminds him of a younger Usher.
A rather pitchy Nosipho Silinda tried to hang on for dear life as she sang the classic hit by Mariah Carey, Open Arms.
Like Ntokozo, it may be the last time we see the 18-year-old on stage.
The theme for tonight is modern orchestra.