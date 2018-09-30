Ntokozo's 'Idols' journey might come to an end

As the Idols Season 14 progresses into the top eight this week, some contestants are regressing while others are shooting for the stars.

Ntokozo Makhathini's dismal performance last week may see her walk tonight.

Toni Braxton will be disappointed if she had to hear the cover of her 90s pop track, He Wasn't Man Enough, by this 18-year-old.

Judge Unathi Msengana said that she was very worried about her.

It's highly unlikely that Katy Perry's Dark Horse will save face for her tonight.

Smooth vocalist Lincoln Lewis from Cape Town performed Pony, a raunchy 90s number by Ginuwine and was rightfully saved.

Judge Randall Abrahams felt the 20-year-old needed to pump more energy into his performance. Will he impress with Elastic Heart, by Sia, tonight?

Zamagambu Memela, better known as Xae, was a hit as she took on Janet Jackson's That's The Way Love Goes.