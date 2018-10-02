DJ Monotone ploughs back to townships and villages
Former The Remix SA mentor DJ Monotone is taking his knowledge and skills to townships and villages around the country to groom unrecognised artists through his NGO Areyeng Gae.
Monotone, real name Pontsho Moono, welcomed spring with motivational talks and workshops in three towns in the North West, including his home town of Zeerust.
The 34-year-old DJ involves other professionals in the music industry, such as representatives from royalty-collecting societies, artists and sound engineers, to conduct workshops.
"Our aim is to go back to townships and villages to motivate and advise upcoming artists on the processes they need to follow to become professional entertainers.
"After all, we all have our roots in the townships and villages and we need to plough back in one way or the other. We can't just go there and be the envy of the youth without giving them hope," he said.
Some of the popular faces he has teamed up with include actor Vuyo Dabula, musician and businessman Sbu Leope, Mapaseka Koetle and Tshepo Maseko, who covers arts, and South African Music Performance Rights Association representatives Kutlwano Tshuma and Oratile Ntsoe.
On the SABC 1 weekly music competition show that ended last week, Monotone was mentoring young musicians with various tastes in music.
"I don't want to limit myself, I want people to understand that being on screen does not make you any different from anyone else. This project is an opportunity for me to speak to people out there in real time," said Monotone.
The NGO started as a charity soccer tournament that used to donate school shoes and uniforms to underprivileged children.
Areyeng Gae is also planning to do motivational talks to grade 12 pupils ahead of their final year examinations.