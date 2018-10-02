DJ Monotone ploughs back to townships and villages

Former The Remix SA mentor DJ Monotone is taking his knowledge and skills to townships and villages around the country to groom unrecognised artists through his NGO Areyeng Gae.

Monotone, real name Pontsho Moono, welcomed spring with motivational talks and workshops in three towns in the North West, including his home town of Zeerust.

The 34-year-old DJ involves other professionals in the music industry, such as representatives from royalty-collecting societies, artists and sound engineers, to conduct workshops.

"Our aim is to go back to townships and villages to motivate and advise upcoming artists on the processes they need to follow to become professional entertainers.

"After all, we all have our roots in the townships and villages and we need to plough back in one way or the other. We can't just go there and be the envy of the youth without giving them hope," he said.