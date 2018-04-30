Reason on Akhumzi: 'I knew you well enough to cry about never seeing you smile again'
Although everybody knows that death will eventually knock at their door‚ it still shocks them and Akhumzi Jezile’s sudden death has left many people stunned. Rapper Reason poured out his heart in an emotional note‚ sharing memories that he had with the former YoTV presenter.
Reason took to Instagram to reflect on the times he’s spent with Akhumzi and how just a week ago‚ they were making jokes about his “big car“. He explained that the mere thought of it made him nervous.
Reason said he won’t claim to have had a solid friendship with Akhumzi‚ but the time they spent together meant a lot.
“I may have not known you well enough to claim a solid friendship with you‚ but I can safely say‚ I knew you well enough to cry about never seeing you smile again.”
His train of thought trailed back to three years ago‚ which he said was the first time that he got a chance to properly hang out with Akhumzi. He detailed how they all drove back together from a gig in Mafikeng.
“We were all convoying back from a gig in Mafikeng‚ and the car you were in‚ got a puncture in the middle of nowhere. We ended up having to jump into mine‚ drive to a random town nearby‚ get a new one‚ and then drive back to change it. Throughout the whole situation‚ as frustrated as you were... you still found a way to laugh and joke about the whole thing‚ long enough to even suggest a victory selfie before we got back on the road.”
I get very nervous and heart broken when i think about how much i was teasing u about your new car just 7 days ago. We had an issue on set at the same time, but you litterally smiled and giggled through my "Mr Big Car" disses and concerns about the performance. And then... i remembered this day. It was 3 years ago. We were all convoying back from a gig in Mafikeng, and the car u were in, got a puntcture in the middle of nowhere. We ended up having to jump into mine, drive to a random town nearby, get a new one, and then drive back to change it. Throughout the whole situation, as Frustrated as you were... you still found a way to laugh and joke about the whole thing, long enough to even suggest a victory selfie before we got back on the road. It was the first time i proper hung out with u and I've since appreciated your abilty to consistently find a way to smile and joke through serious situations. I woke up this morning looking for this picture, and bang... there it was. That unforgetable infectious smile that made bad situations seem like nothing at all. Unfortunately. This time... it didnt work. If anything, it made it harder for me to fathom why you of all people could just go out (NOW). Just like that. I may have not known u well enough to claim a solid friendship with u, but i can safely say, i knew u well enough to cry about never seeing u smile again. Thank you very much for your time. U were genuinely a great guy, with a passion for good vibes and producing great television content. And frankly, as bitter sweet as it may be, im honoured and blessed to have been part of your last show. You did a great job. YOU ALWAYS DID A GREAT JOB! Rest In Peace Mate. Till we smile again. ✌🏾
Reason said after that experience he’s appreciated the optimist and bubbly person he found Akhumzi to be.
“It was the first time I proper hung out with you and I’ve since appreciated your ability to consistently find a way to smile and joke through serious situations. I woke up this morning looking for this picture‚ and bang... there it was. That unforgettable infectious smile that made bad situations seem like nothing at all.”
The rapper said even though Akhumzi’s smile had always been infectious‚ the pain of losing him overshadowed that at the moment. He said it only made him question why Akhumzi’s time to pass on had arrived now.
He joined in the chorus of praise that most of his industry mates have sung since Akhumzi’s death was reported‚ commenting on his work ethic and passion for his work.
“Thank you very much for your time. You were genuinely a great guy‚ with a passion for good vibes and producing great television content. And frankly‚ as bittersweet as it may be‚ I’m honoured and blessed to have been part of your last show. You did a great job.
YOU ALWAYS DID A GREAT JOB!“
Rest In Peace Mate.
Till we smile again. ???