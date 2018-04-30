Although everybody knows that death will eventually knock at their door‚ it still shocks them and Akhumzi Jezile’s sudden death has left many people stunned. Rapper Reason poured out his heart in an emotional note‚ sharing memories that he had with the former YoTV presenter.

Reason took to Instagram to reflect on the times he’s spent with Akhumzi and how just a week ago‚ they were making jokes about his “big car“. He explained that the mere thought of it made him nervous.

Reason said he won’t claim to have had a solid friendship with Akhumzi‚ but the time they spent together meant a lot.

“I may have not known you well enough to claim a solid friendship with you‚ but I can safely say‚ I knew you well enough to cry about never seeing you smile again.”

His train of thought trailed back to three years ago‚ which he said was the first time that he got a chance to properly hang out with Akhumzi. He detailed how they all drove back together from a gig in Mafikeng.

“We were all convoying back from a gig in Mafikeng‚ and the car you were in‚ got a puncture in the middle of nowhere. We ended up having to jump into mine‚ drive to a random town nearby‚ get a new one‚ and then drive back to change it. Throughout the whole situation‚ as frustrated as you were... you still found a way to laugh and joke about the whole thing‚ long enough to even suggest a victory selfie before we got back on the road.”