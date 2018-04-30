Commenting on the video‚ fans mourned Akhumzi's death and spoke of how prophetic the words of the sermon were.

"What shook me the most is the look in his eyes and face. It's as if he could see his destiny. He was not joking‚ it's just that he didn't know it was almost time‚" read one comment.

"The message is‚ it’s not over until he declares. According to us humans on earth‚ death is the final destination but according to God it’s only the beginning of a life unending. Akhumzi is in a better place‚" read another.

As hundreds of tributes have continued to pour in following Akhumzi's death‚ police have confirmed to TshisaLIVE that a case of culpable homicide has been opened following the head-on collision.

All five people in the car Akhumzi was travelling in were killed‚ while the people in the other car were unscathed.