WATCH | Akhumzi’s sermon on death will leave you heartbroken

By Kyle Zeeman - 30 April 2018 - 11:35
Akhumzi Jezile passed away on Saturday 28 April 2018.
"According to us on earth‚ death is the final destination‚" declared Akhumzi Jezile calmly but forcefully.

Little did the star know that these words would resurface after he died alongside close friends Siyasanga Kobese‚ Thobani Mseleni and two others in a horror car crash outside of Queenstown on Saturday.

In a video shared on Lerato Kganyago's Instagram account in the hours following Akhumzi's death‚ the former YoTV star is seen delivering a sermon on death for his friends. Acting as translator‚ Akhumzi delivered the words of wisdom and pain with passion.

Commenting on the video‚ fans mourned Akhumzi's death and spoke of how prophetic the words of the sermon were.

"What shook me the most is the look in his eyes and face. It's as if he could see his destiny. He was not joking‚ it's just that he didn't know it was almost time‚" read one comment.

"The message is‚ it’s not over until he declares. According to us humans on earth‚ death is the final destination but according to God it’s only the beginning of a life unending. Akhumzi is in a better place‚" read another.

As hundreds of tributes have continued to pour in following Akhumzi's death‚ police have confirmed to TshisaLIVE that a case of culpable homicide has been opened following the head-on collision.

All five people in the car Akhumzi was travelling in were killed‚ while the people in the other car were unscathed.

