Mzansi's favourite 'gogo' turns 28

30 April 2018 - 16:40
Boity Thulo. Picture credit: Instagram.
Boity Thulo spent the long weekend celebrating her birthday and posted a message about getting older.

She said she is grateful for all of the growth she has experienced and is celebrating having a peaceful heart and mind.

“This is the year where I have become more awakened to who I truly am. God has blessed me tremendously and I am privileged to be trusted with the gift He has bestowed upon me. My wish this year is that I become strengthened‚ more diligent and more Awakened in my Spiritual journey. I celebrate my peaceful heart and sound mind... my greatest achievements thus far.”

Her proud mamma also posted a heart-warming message on Twitter and said the journey of being a mom is special.

Just 28 and her future seems brighter than ever.

