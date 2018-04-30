Mzansi's favourite 'gogo' turns 28
Boity Thulo spent the long weekend celebrating her birthday and posted a message about getting older.
She said she is grateful for all of the growth she has experienced and is celebrating having a peaceful heart and mind.
“This is the year where I have become more awakened to who I truly am. God has blessed me tremendously and I am privileged to be trusted with the gift He has bestowed upon me. My wish this year is that I become strengthened‚ more diligent and more Awakened in my Spiritual journey. I celebrate my peaceful heart and sound mind... my greatest achievements thus far.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOITUMELO! ❤️🎊🎉💕🌟🙏🏾 28 on the 28th, 2018! 😁 This is the year where I have become more awakened to who I truly am. God has blessed me tremendously and I am privileged to be trusted with the gift He has bestowed upon me. My wish this year is that I become strengthened, more diligent and more Awakened in my Spiritual journey. I celebrate my peaceful heart and sound mind... my greatest achievements thus far. Thank you to every single one of you who has wished me a joyful bday. I love every single one of you and I pray that you all find a love that reminds you daily of God’s presence in your life. ❤️❤️😁😁😍😍💃🏾💃🏾🎊🎊🌟🌟👏🏾👏🏾🎂🎂🎁🎁🙏🏾🙏🏾😘😘🤗🤗 #ownyourthrone👑
Her proud mamma also posted a heart-warming message on Twitter and said the journey of being a mom is special.
The journey of a mom and a daughter is just so special . There is no manual on how to be a great mom. We try our best together. We fall down together, we get up together. We soldier on together. Happy Birthday ngwanake. I love you @boity 🎊🎀🎉🛍 pic.twitter.com/s3OxITARsx— Modiehi Thulo (@modiehi_thulo) April 28, 2018
Just 28 and her future seems brighter than ever.