Technology makes property sector easier to navigate

The rise of property technology, or proptech, in recent years is changing the way the business of property is done and proptech start-ups are steadily appearing in markets across the globe.

With general private equity investment in SA doubling to R31.3bn in 2017, the opportunities for proptech to access funding and growth are real.

Sean Godoy, founding member of the SA Proptech Association, says: "The South African proptech ecosystem is exciting because it harnesses global tech trends such as big data and AI [artificial intelligence], while at the same time solving local problems in an effective and meaningful way."

There is some exciting work in the sector that uses tech-enabled interventions, though more opportunities are yet to be tapped, says Godoy.

