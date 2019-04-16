Ex-accountant Theo Baloyi coins it as sneaker maker

Founder of popular local sneaker brand Bathu, Theo Baloyi, now holds a new title as Mzansi's Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

A humbling acknowledgement for Baloyi, 29, was confirmed at the annual South African Premier Business Awards last month. As the owner of a three-year-old business that started from a backroom in Alexandra, northern Joburg, he said he was beyond humbled.

"It is humbling and a good pat on the back to keep going. This is for the team who work with us," he said.

Bathu was founded in 2015 with the aim to tell a proudly untold SA township story to the world.

The term "bathu" is universal slang for any type of shoes in SA townships

An accountant by profession, who had a plum stint for PwC in Dubai, earning a decent salary, he could have easily lived the Instagram life.

He told Sunday World that he had been bored of wearing fancy suits, ties and boardrooms - he preferred the hustle and grind of business.

"I was in the corporate [world] for a while, working a 9 to 5 job but I got bored of the numbers and the international financial reporting standards and auditing," he said.

Today he wears a white T-shirt and jeans accompanied by his own sneakers, that are 100% locally produced, with mesh material from Lesotho and manufactured in Durban.

The flagship design is the Mesh edition sneaker inspired by the happy socks trend in 2015, he said.