Embroidery has business sewn up

It all started small, with doing embroidery and branding of the uniforms of the various church unions at the Methodist Church branch in Tlhabane West, Rustenburg, in the North West.

Fast-forward seven years and Nthabiseng Mosesane has grown her start-up Areye Projects and Services to become one of the leading school sportswear and uniform suppliers in the Rustenburg area.

"I was spurred on by unemployment and joblessness. Initially I worked as a sales person [waitress] at a number of restaurants and sold Tupperware as an agent visiting clients using public transport," said Mosesane as she related her entrepreneurship journey.

"I got tired of being an agent and working for other people, that's when I decided with my husband Boitumelo to purchase a truck with our savings in order to enter the logistics business, transport goods."