Ntsakisi Khuzwayo's water business keeps growing

The small town of Grootvlei in Pretoria North is well-known for having a prison in its midst and an athletics club producing some of this country's top runners and road running title winners.

But entrepreneur Ntsakisi Khuzwayo has put the town on the map on a different footing with her start-up business Mati Hydro, the producers of health beverages and bottled water.

The small business was established in 2016, with Khuzwayo's brother Nhlamulo Mathebula as co-founder and partner, and now the entity's operational manager.

"I come from a business conscious family. My father owns a piece of land, a family plot. There is also a chicken farm that I have been managing. Mati Hydro's production plant and head office are on the plot," said Khuzwayo.

The young entrepreneur said before registering Mati Hydro, she played around with ideas. She found it feasible to go the water purification route as a borehole was already on the plot.

Born and raised in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, the 26-year-old's marketing background has come in handy in the establishment of the business. She was also fortunate to have her father help finance her start-up.

"Our first port of call was working with water authorities to give us the go ahead to start purification after all the tests had been done. We acquired knowledge and equipment form the company H20 on how to go about with the purification process."