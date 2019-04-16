Naomi Campbell: 'They said I would only last 11 years, yet here I am'

British supermodel Naomi Campbell took to Instagram on Monday to share with her 6.8m followers that she was celebrating 33 years in the fashion industry. Naomi, who was in Cape Town recently, said she had defied the odds as she had been told that she would only last eleven years in the business.

She said although she boasts 33 years of success as a model, she has her mother, family and her friends to thank for their support. "To my mom, thank you for believing in the dreams of a 3-year-old and letting me be. To my family and friends who have stuck with me through thick and thin, you know who you are - and I thank you."

Naomi said the three decades don't indicate an end to her career, saying her vision is now clearer than before. Her advocacy for Africa and mission to get big brands and companies to invest in the continent is one of her future pursuits.

"I'm on a mission to change the narrative and perception of the great continent of Africa! I am on a mission to nurture the new and next generation."