Naomi Campbell: 'They said I would only last 11 years, yet here I am'
British supermodel Naomi Campbell took to Instagram on Monday to share with her 6.8m followers that she was celebrating 33 years in the fashion industry. Naomi, who was in Cape Town recently, said she had defied the odds as she had been told that she would only last eleven years in the business.
She said although she boasts 33 years of success as a model, she has her mother, family and her friends to thank for their support. "To my mom, thank you for believing in the dreams of a 3-year-old and letting me be. To my family and friends who have stuck with me through thick and thin, you know who you are - and I thank you."
Naomi said the three decades don't indicate an end to her career, saying her vision is now clearer than before. Her advocacy for Africa and mission to get big brands and companies to invest in the continent is one of her future pursuits.
"I'm on a mission to change the narrative and perception of the great continent of Africa! I am on a mission to nurture the new and next generation."
View this post on Instagram
They said I would only last 11 years, but here I am today celebrating 33 years in the business of fashion! I feel so blessed and grateful to God. I never thought that there would be a day when I would even convey such a message on social media! To my beautiful mother Valerie Morris @valeriemorriscampbell I thank you for believing in the dreams of a 3 year old and letting me be me. Your love and support has kept me going through good and bad times. I love you mum. To my family and friends that have been with me on this incredible journey throughout these years, stuck by me through thick and thin , you know who you are and I thank you. I go from plane to plane from city to city almost daily and I’m constantly working. My friends are always telling me to slow down and rest but I’m at a point in my career where my vision is crystal clear, and for now I’m on a mission. A mission to nurture the new and next generation. A mission to ensure that my industry - the fashion industry - is a place that's diverse and of equal opportunity and I’m on a mission to change the narrative and perception of the great continent of Africa! I do believe that I will rest when God wants me to, but until then I’ll keep going! Love you all Loads Naomi ??♥️?? ? Steven Meisel