The GoodGrocer app makes shopping much easier

Innovative techpreneur Khomotso Malakalaka has launched an online grocery shopping and delivery app, The GoodGrocer, that is set to take retail e-commerce to another level.

Many might argue that the start-up app, that will see Polokwane and the surrounding areas' customers place orders on line, is nothing new.

But Malakalaka argues that unlike big retailers like Woolies and Pick n Pay, her clients' grocery orders are sourced immediately after an order is placed, eliminating the tedious warehousing and storage method that leads to groceries being stored for longer periods.

"Retail online shopping is limited to what is available in the stores. In my case, customers can order anything and everything grocery-related. Our inventory covers a wide spectrum of grocery and delivery services. So everything ordered is delivered fresh - 'in-and-out'.

"We don't use the same model as retailers, we don't even think retail. We don't have large warehouses or storage facilities. To cut the costs there is no store inventory. We source the groceries from different suppliers, our savings on costs are filtered down to the customers."

Malakalaka, 30, a construction studies BSc graduate from the Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, said she conceptualised the grocery online app after encountering arguments, leading to family disputes at home about who should go out and shop for groceries.