How Gabisile Mashilwana started own auto electrical venture

The power of small enterprises was demonstrated when a young entrepreneur entered the auto electrical solutions industry by a stroke of luck and today she is excelling in the field.

Gabisile Mashilwana, the Evander, Mpumalanga-based entrepreneur now owns Excserpro (an acronym for excellent service providers), a name coined by her previous business partner, Thandinkosi Linda. The start-up is already making remarkable inroads in the predominantly male-dominated terrain.

The auto electrical solutions business specialises in the repair of starters and alternators; vehicle and machine wiring; winding of stators, rotors and armatures; vehicle diagnosis; and the supply of auto electrical parts and spares.

Mashilwana, 30, established and registered the business in 2015 and began operating the following year.

"It was not something I wanted to do initially. I wanted to do electrical engineering after completing my matric. It was after I was enlisted to work as an apprentice at a local auto electrical business that my interest was ignited," explained Mashilwana.

"The management at my new job promised that I would be allowed to do practical work while studying the theory part but that was not to be. I resigned in 2010 to go and study what I was passionate about - electrical engineering - at the Gert Sibanda TVET College.

"After qualifying I was jobless, then I saw an advert for auto electricians at Caelex Chris Auto Electrical in Pretoria. I applied and was accepted. Out of the six candidates, three of us were employed."

Being far from home, the mother of two said she could not cope with being away from husband Humphrey Ndlovu, the kids and the rest of her family.

"The rented flat was also expensive as I was not earning much. As a Christian I persevered while I was networking in my parish in search of a job nearer home."