Andile Mnisi is focused on healing the environment
Green Output Solutions is not your ordinary waste recycling company but boasts of being a fully integrated waste solutions entity, assisting its clients with tailor-made waste management services and projects.
The business was founded in 2015 by chemical engineer Andile Mnisi, now the organisation's commercial director, and business partner Mduduzi Masango.
Green Output Solutions has since become one of the leading waste management, environmental rehabilitation, compliance, and industrial cleaning services organisations in the country.
The business has a national footprint, operating in seven provinces as well as neighbouring countries Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique and Swaziland.
It has a Level 1 B-BBEE status and is 80% women-owned, with Mnisi as the majority shareholder. The staff compliment comprises three full-time employees and five contract workers.
Based in Midrand, north of Joburg, Mnisi, 33, describes her journey towards realising her dream of leading her own business entity as one of trial and error.
"I grew up having this burning desire to have a business. In 2011 I started my own little business but I didn't succeed," noted Mnisi.
"I then joined the corporate world and was employed by a company involved in the environmental space, that's where my interest in matters involving the environment was aroused.
"We have a number of industries within the business. Our core business is to collect and dispose of waste. Secondly, we ensure that the companies and clients we work with adhere to and comply with government waste removal regulations. Waste needs to be recycled and not just dumped," explained Mnisi.
She said they also have symbiotic relations with clients.
"For instance, we move ash from Eskom's electricity generation plants to brick manufacturing companies, who make bricks out of it."
Mnisi emphasised that their primary business is to ensure that whatever they do benefits the environment.
Medical waste transportation and disposal is also part of their business.
She believes in converting waste in landfills into commodities such as goods made out of recycled plastic.
"Mine rehabilitation is one of the key areas we work in. Mines require operating licences, that is where we come in - to facilitate compliance between the mine owners and the government and its regulations.
"We ensure that water and minerals do not spill into rivers, leading to the contamination of fresh water and the environment.
"Our duty is to ensure that the mine is properly closed after its operational tenure has lapsed."
Mnisi said after the mine closure, the area should be rehabilitated and brought back to its original condition.
"What makes us stand out among our competitors is that we strive to understand every individual client's needs.
"We listen, discuss and resolve problems with clients because we believe in having tailor-made solutions for each client. Solutions are different from one company to the next," she said.
Mnisi said they wanted to be part of the SAB Kickstart Boost this year to boost their financial muscle.
"Besides, we gained a lot from the programme, such as negotiating skills, how to be productive and handle finances while growing the business."