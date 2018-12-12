Andile Mnisi is focused on healing the environment

Green Output Solutions is not your ordinary waste recycling company but boasts of being a fully integrated waste solutions entity, assisting its clients with tailor-made waste management services and projects.

The business was founded in 2015 by chemical engineer Andile Mnisi, now the organisation's commercial director, and business partner Mduduzi Masango.

Green Output Solutions has since become one of the leading waste management, environmental rehabilitation, compliance, and industrial cleaning services organisations in the country.

The business has a national footprint, operating in seven provinces as well as neighbouring countries Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique and Swaziland.

It has a Level 1 B-BBEE status and is 80% women-owned, with Mnisi as the majority shareholder. The staff compliment comprises three full-time employees and five contract workers.

Based in Midrand, north of Joburg, Mnisi, 33, describes her journey towards realising her dream of leading her own business entity as one of trial and error.

"I grew up having this burning desire to have a business. In 2011 I started my own little business but I didn't succeed," noted Mnisi.

"I then joined the corporate world and was employed by a company involved in the environmental space, that's where my interest in matters involving the environment was aroused.