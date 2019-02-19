Best chance to own, pay for property

The concept of owning your dream home without going through the red tape route of commercial banks with their high mortgage bonds, loans and interest has taken the property market by storm.

And one the role players in this growing multibillion-rand sector of property business is the Durban-based oGatsheni Property Lifestyle Stokvel.

The business was founded in 2017 by oGatsheni Architectural Engineering, a property developer and construction wing of oGatsheni group.

The stokvel provides members with a means to own a share in a larger property portfolio in order to do away with the high interest 20-year home loan. The group buying power is applied as a means to either buy property by paying for it cash or paying it off in a much shorter space of time than the typical 20-year term.

oGatsheni MD Mhlekazi Ndhlovu said the stokvel operates the same way as the old concept of stokvels, whereby money is contributed by members and collected from people with the common goal of investing in property.

"Our main goal is to give members the opportunity to own property after 10 years of contributing. We divide members into groups, for instance groups of eight in order for their investments to be manageable," explains Ndhlovu, who is also the principal administrator of the property stokvel.