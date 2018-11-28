First integrated lifestyle mobile app hits Mzansi

A new all encompassing mobile app bound to change the face of the eventing and hospitality playing field has hit the South African lifestyle and entertainment market in a big way.

The Mogli.Mobi lifestyle app is the brainchild of marketing guru Avukile Mabombo, the owner of a subsidiary brand entity Memetics501, an African urban culture and lifestyle company dealing in trends.

Conceptualised in 2015 with the key focus being clubs, bars and events, besides business owners, the app also caters for goods and services suppliers and vendors.

"The idea came about two-and-a-half years ago. We looked at what's available in the eventing and entertainment space. We found there was a gap to fill in as far as the availability of a one-stop shop app. We found out services were not integrated," said Mabombo.

"The thought was 'why don't we come up with a holistic product and offering'? I must say I've not [seen] anything like Mogli.Mobi in South Africa. I'm humbling myself, I've actually not seen anything like it being used in Africa and the world.

"The key differentiator is integration. It is different from all single-use apps that are currently in use.

It brings all of them into one platform. It serves the growing market of mobile wallets, cashless payment systems and service-based cellphone apps."

Mabombo, 35, a former pupil of Graeme College in Grahamstown (now Makhanda) in Eastern Cape, studied film, media and visuals at the University of Cape Town and did his honours degree in brand communication at Vega College in Joburg.

"There are various benefits for the food and beverage industry. The app is a plus for event promoters because of the pre-purchase and presale facility available to users," explained Mabombo.