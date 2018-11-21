Khonjwayo caters to property needs

Her work involves empowering women and young stokvel members to help them navigate the intricacies of purchasing property - whether private or commercial.

Whether you are shopping around for the home of your dreams or a business property, Olu Khonjwayo uses her Property Talk with Olu K platform to make it a painless exercise to acquire what your heart desires.

The US born, but Westville, Durban-raised property guru travels around the country, with her branded trailer in tow, giving talks to stokvels and company employees after her service has been enlisted by a firm.

But it is her stokvel property township talks and engagements with prospective buyers using her trailer as her office that draws attention to her services.

"Women have suffered for a long time because of being disadvantaged in the past. They could not buy property if they were single.

"I'm also aiming at having more young people purchasing property, they are the future and have the buying power, explains Khonjwayo.