Khonjwayo caters to property needs
Her work involves empowering women and young stokvel members to help them navigate the intricacies of purchasing property - whether private or commercial.
Whether you are shopping around for the home of your dreams or a business property, Olu Khonjwayo uses her Property Talk with Olu K platform to make it a painless exercise to acquire what your heart desires.
The US born, but Westville, Durban-raised property guru travels around the country, with her branded trailer in tow, giving talks to stokvels and company employees after her service has been enlisted by a firm.
But it is her stokvel property township talks and engagements with prospective buyers using her trailer as her office that draws attention to her services.
"Women have suffered for a long time because of being disadvantaged in the past. They could not buy property if they were single.
"I'm also aiming at having more young people purchasing property, they are the future and have the buying power, explains Khonjwayo.
Her experience pertaining all things property was gained through working for estate agencies in Durban and presently in Sunnyside, Pretoria where she is based.
"Property Talk with Olu K is meant to empower and educate people.
"I'm doing talks, addressing stokvel members on how to make money by investing in property as owners of business and commercial buildings. We encourage people to buy instead of renting," noted Khonjwayo.
"I have partnered with ooba, the bond originators to help facilitate things like credit scores.
"We advice clients how to increase their scores, the legalities on the granting of the bond and insurance."
Khonjwayo, 45, whose late mother is a South African and whose father is Nigerian, says she makes her money from the 30% cut she gets paid as her commission after a purchase or selling deal has been concluded.