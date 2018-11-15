Unleashing power of bulk buying

Social entrepreneurs Brian Makwaiba and Oscar Monama have devised a mobile app that is making it easy for township spaza shops and other informal businesses to gain access to bulk buying power to compete on an equal footing.

Their entity, I Am Emerge, has a subsidiary mobile app, Vuleka.

Makwaiba, 35, originally from Khayelitsha in Cape Town, said I Am Emerge solves market access challenges faced by spaza shops, informal and formal businesses. Their aim is to develop SMEs to serve their customers by bringing down prices to a market-related level.

"We became operational in 2014. We do brand activations for big manufacturers to access the spaza shops and informal business market," he said.

"Bulk purchasing is key because of the discounts we get from manufacturers. Those are passed on to spaza owners, who in turn pass them to their customers. We take orders and deliver. We've outsourced the delivery trucks but most significantly for our clients who are not tech savvy we have youth marketers we have employed to help our clients with how to place orders."

The I Am Emerge-Vuleka warehouse is in Wynberg, a stone's throw away from the majority of clients in Alexandra but they also service areas in Soweto and Tembisa.

Spaza shops are a business worth about R10bn annually and are the foundation of township economies but are unfortunately facing a survival battle.

"We've seen a lot of old township general dealer owners bouncing back to reclaim the business they had hired out to foreign nationals, which is a good thing and is welcomed," Makwaiba said.