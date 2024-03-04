"We are still looking for the light at the end of the tunnel. But we will not see it in March and we will not see it in April, probably earliest in the end of May.
Middendorp not carried away by two successive wins
Coach says they'll out of trouble in May
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Following two successive victories in the DStv Premiership, Cape Town Spurs coach Ernst Middendorp is not getting carried away by their recent results as he feels they have not turned the corner yet.
Spurs beat TS Galaxy 2-0 at Athlone Stadium on Sunday to register their third win of the season to move three points behind second from bottom Richards Bay in the relegation zone courtesy of first half goals from Ashely Cupido and Katlego Maphathe.
The win followed their 3-1 victory against AmaZulu two weeks ago, but Middendorp believes there is still a lot of work to be done.
"We are all happy with the three points, probably the light is a little bit brighter in the basement," Middendorp told the media during the post-match press conference.
Spurs will look to build on that when they visit Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, where they will hope to complete a league double.
Meanwhile, Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic was disappointed with referee Thabo Mkhabela after he gave them a penalty when Samir Nurkovic was brought down by Tshepo Gumede in the second half only to reverse his decision after consulting with his assistant.
That left Ramovic unimpressed as he thought the penalty should have stood.
"I think in my view, it is clear, whether it was a small touch that was a penalty because he touched him, the referee went in and said penalty," Ramovic said.
"After that, he spoke to the assistant and he said it was not a penalty. I like to know the rules because he gave it and after three minutes, he says there is no penalty."
Galaxy's next match is against Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday.
