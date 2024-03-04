×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Sundowns secure top spot in CAF Champions League

Mokwena pleased with team’s triumph, dominant victory

04 March 2024 - 09:26
Neville Khoza Journalist
Grant Kekana of Sundowns is challenged by Fily Traore of TP Mazembe on Saturday.
Grant Kekana of Sundowns is challenged by Fily Traore of TP Mazembe on Saturday.
Image: BACKPAGEPIX / GAVIN BARKER

After his team finished top of group A in the CAF Champions League, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was satisfied as this ticked their boxes in the quarterfinals.

Sundowns beat TP Mazembe 1-0 in their final group match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, with Peter Shalulile scoring the only goal in the first half from the spot kick.

Following that result, Sundowns, ASEC Mimosa, Petro de Luanda and Al Ahly will be seeded in the quarter final draw, where they will face runners-up from other groups.

They will also have the advantage of playing the second leg at home, something Mokwena wanted.

“Very important. It ticks a lot of boxes. Sometimes, it is better for the devil you know. We have gone through this route before and we know what the shortcomings are and the possibilities,” Mokwena told the media during the post-match press conference.

“We stressed the importance of winning this game and also because there was a little bit of a sour taste after we lost [to TP Mazembe away] because we played well in Lubumbashi, but we were better today.

“We had so much control and a performance like this deserves more goals. Mazembe didn't create chances even on set pieces and maybe the biggest chance they got was from a mistake, but other than that, it was a spotless performance.

“I was really happy with not just the results because I think a performance like that deserves a big scoreline, the control, aggression and bravery of the team.

“The players played with so much courage and we took a lot of risks when we had to and that's how big teams must play.”

The result sees Mokwena’s men continue their bid to once again conquer the continent, and the dominant performance against such a powerhouse will give them confidence going forward.

“I'm proud of finishing top and it ticks a lot of boxes and gives us points for the club world cup. It gives us confidence going into the knockout stage and also continues with what we are doing, which is to try to win every game we try to play,” he said.  

Spurs register third win of the season

Cape Town Spurs registered their second successive victory following their 2-0 win over TS Galaxy in the DStv Premiership match at Athlone Stadium ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Johnson worried by Chiefs' lack of scoring

Admitting that it's worrying to see his side failing to score goals, Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has narrated why they've struggled to ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Riveiro aims for nine points in crucial week

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has emphasised the importance of staying within touching distance of teams above them, describing this week as a ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court