Tapelo Xoki of Orlando Pirates has described Polokwane City as a "wounded animal" ahead of facing them in the league at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
"We know it's not going to be an easy game. They are coming from a loss in their last game [they lost 3-2 away to Richards Bay in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup last Saturday], so they are a wounded animal. They have the advantage of playing at home as well. All we need to do is to go there with a positive mindset,'' Xoki told Sowetan this week.
Pirates themselves have been blowing hot and cold in the league, having failed to win their last three games in the competition with two defeats and a draw. Xoki has stressed the importance of improving their DStv Premiership run if they are to realise their goal of playing continental football next term, insisting they, however, take one game at a time.
"We are really determined to get our league campaign going, having not won the past three league games. We must get back on track. Winning against Crystal Lake has really boosted our confidence and we hope we can translate that form to the league,'' Xoli stated.
"For a big club like us, we have to play in CAF competitions every season. We were very disappointed with how our Champions League campaign went this season [they were elbowed out in the second preliminary round by less-fancied Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana], so we are eager to qualify again this season and go there to make corrections.
"It's our responsibility as players to make sure Pirates play continental football every season. However, our focus is on Polokwane City for now and we will continue to take it one game at a time because we don't want to look too far ahead of ourselves.''
CAF goal driving Bucs to improve
Xoki warns of ‘wounded animal’ Polokwane City
Image: Dirk Kotze
