Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Cavin Johnson has vehemently dismissed that Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has gained a little bit of weight, insisting he was at a "normal weight" despite looking heavier than before in recent months.
Coming off the bench in the 85th minute, Ngcobo couldn't really impress as Chiefs played a goalless draw against Soweto rivals Moroka Swallows at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The match that was halted for almost an hour due to lightning and later floodlights complications saw Chiefs play with 10 men for the better part of the second half after Edmilson Dove, who was Chiefs' last man at the back, was sent off for pushing Gabadinho Mhango in the 47 minutes.
As clear as it is, Ngcobo isn't as lighter as he was at the start of the season, Johnson has passionately disagreed that the playmaker looks heavier. "No! I don't think Mshini [as Ngcobo is nicknamed] is overweight. I think he's fine...he might look overweight but I can tell you we have people who are looking at all these things and none of the players are really overweight," Johnson said about the conditioning of his players, particularly Ngcobo.
"We have one of the best fitness centres in the country and we have one of the best fitness measurements in the country. When we do all those things everything comes out perfect, so Mshini is normal. Who are we as outside people to discuss whether a person is fat or he is thin? I don't get it."
The 24-year-old Ngcobo boasts eight starts from 10 league appearances this season with just one assist to show for that. Chiefs will be hoping to score their first goal of the year when they welcome Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium in the league on Tuesday.
Ngcobo is not overweight – Johnson defends Chiefs star
Coach says all players have normal weight and club has 'people who are looking at all these things '
Image: Lee Warren
Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Cavin Johnson has vehemently dismissed that Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has gained a little bit of weight, insisting he was at a "normal weight" despite looking heavier than before in recent months.
Coming off the bench in the 85th minute, Ngcobo couldn't really impress as Chiefs played a goalless draw against Soweto rivals Moroka Swallows at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The match that was halted for almost an hour due to lightning and later floodlights complications saw Chiefs play with 10 men for the better part of the second half after Edmilson Dove, who was Chiefs' last man at the back, was sent off for pushing Gabadinho Mhango in the 47 minutes.
As clear as it is, Ngcobo isn't as lighter as he was at the start of the season, Johnson has passionately disagreed that the playmaker looks heavier. "No! I don't think Mshini [as Ngcobo is nicknamed] is overweight. I think he's fine...he might look overweight but I can tell you we have people who are looking at all these things and none of the players are really overweight," Johnson said about the conditioning of his players, particularly Ngcobo.
"We have one of the best fitness centres in the country and we have one of the best fitness measurements in the country. When we do all those things everything comes out perfect, so Mshini is normal. Who are we as outside people to discuss whether a person is fat or he is thin? I don't get it."
The 24-year-old Ngcobo boasts eight starts from 10 league appearances this season with just one assist to show for that. Chiefs will be hoping to score their first goal of the year when they welcome Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium in the league on Tuesday.
‘What hurts the players most is seeing the hurt of our supporters’: Chiefs’ Msimango
We feel your pain, Given tells fans
FIFA completely opposed to 'blue cards', chief Infantino says
NKARENG MATSHE | It’s not too late for Amakhosi bosses to catch a wake up
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos