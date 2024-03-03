×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Ngcobo is not overweight – Johnson defends Chiefs star

Coach says all players have normal weight and club has 'people who are looking at all these things '

03 March 2024 - 10:10
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Cavin Johnson (Chiefs Coach)
Cavin Johnson (Chiefs Coach)
Image: Lee Warren

Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Cavin Johnson has vehemently dismissed that Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has gained a little bit of weight, insisting he was at a "normal weight" despite looking heavier than before in recent months.

Coming off the bench in the 85th minute, Ngcobo couldn't really impress as Chiefs played a goalless draw against Soweto rivals Moroka Swallows at FNB Stadium on Saturday. 

The match that was halted for almost an hour due to lightning and later floodlights complications saw Chiefs play with 10 men for the better part of the second half after Edmilson Dove, who was Chiefs' last man at the back, was sent off for pushing Gabadinho Mhango in the 47 minutes.

As clear as it is, Ngcobo isn't as lighter as he was at the start of the season, Johnson has passionately disagreed that the playmaker looks heavier. "No! I don't think Mshini [as Ngcobo is nicknamed] is overweight. I think he's fine...he might look overweight but I can tell you we have people who are looking at all these things and none of the players are really overweight," Johnson said about the conditioning of his players, particularly Ngcobo.

"We have one of the best fitness centres in the country and we have one of the best fitness measurements in the country. When we do all those things everything comes out perfect, so Mshini is normal. Who are we as outside people to discuss whether a person is fat or he is thin? I don't get it."

The 24-year-old Ngcobo boasts eight starts from 10 league appearances this season with just one assist to show for that. Chiefs will be hoping to score their first goal of the year when they welcome Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium in the league on Tuesday.

‘What hurts the players most is seeing the hurt of our supporters’: Chiefs’ Msimango

Given Msimango insists Kaizer Chiefs’ players also hurt when they see the suffering of the club's supporters.
Sport
3 days ago

We feel your pain, Given tells fans

As much as he’s convinced they’ve done well in the league, despite being 17 points behind Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs’ Given Msimango says ...
Sport
2 days ago

FIFA completely opposed to 'blue cards', chief Infantino says

FIFA is against the International Football Association Board's proposal for so-called 'blue cards', President Gianni Infantino said, adding that he ...
Sport
1 day ago

NKARENG MATSHE | It’s not too late for Amakhosi bosses to catch a wake up

Perhaps Kaizer Chiefs’ shock elimination from the Nedbank Cup last week will jolt their management into stern action regarding the club’s head ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court