Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says there is nothing his side can prove anymore as they are good enough to end the dominance of the North Africans in the CAF Champions League.
Since winning the CAF title in 2016, Sundowns have struggled to stamp their authority in the continental competition. But after clinching the African Football League (AFL) last year, Mokwena hopes his team will be inspired to go all the way in the Champions League and win it this time.
Sundowns will host TP Mazembe in their final Group A match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (3pm), where the winner will be guaranteed top spot. "I think if we still have to send the message [to doubters], there is something wrong," Mokwena explained to the media during a press conference on Thursday.
"Sundowns have proven that they are one of the best teams on the continent and we will win the Champions League. What we have to do is to make sure that our performances are good enough, we are consistent and we work hard to put ourselves in that position.
"For the last six years we have been in the quarterfinals, last season we were in the semifinal for the first time in four or five occasions. And we want to be that team that is always there. It is not good enough to think that you can win a continental trophy without a big stamp on the continent.
"And that stamp means that you have to be in the quarterfinal every year, semifinal ... and this is what Al Ahly are doing, this is what Wydad [Casablanca] are doing. They are there every single season in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
"Eventually, we can break the dominance of the North African sides in the competition and we will win the Champions League."
Rulani promises Downs CAF title
Sundowns coach throws down the gauntlet before TP Mazembe duel
Image: Philip Maeta
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says there is nothing his side can prove anymore as they are good enough to end the dominance of the North Africans in the CAF Champions League.
Since winning the CAF title in 2016, Sundowns have struggled to stamp their authority in the continental competition. But after clinching the African Football League (AFL) last year, Mokwena hopes his team will be inspired to go all the way in the Champions League and win it this time.
Sundowns will host TP Mazembe in their final Group A match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (3pm), where the winner will be guaranteed top spot. "I think if we still have to send the message [to doubters], there is something wrong," Mokwena explained to the media during a press conference on Thursday.
"Sundowns have proven that they are one of the best teams on the continent and we will win the Champions League. What we have to do is to make sure that our performances are good enough, we are consistent and we work hard to put ourselves in that position.
"For the last six years we have been in the quarterfinals, last season we were in the semifinal for the first time in four or five occasions. And we want to be that team that is always there. It is not good enough to think that you can win a continental trophy without a big stamp on the continent.
"And that stamp means that you have to be in the quarterfinal every year, semifinal ... and this is what Al Ahly are doing, this is what Wydad [Casablanca] are doing. They are there every single season in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
"Eventually, we can break the dominance of the North African sides in the competition and we will win the Champions League."
We feel your pain, Given tells fans
‘You don’t do this job as an interim coach,’ says Johnson as things heat up at Chiefs
‘What hurts the players most is seeing the hurt of our supporters’: Chiefs’ Msimango
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos