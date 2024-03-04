×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Fill up: Fuel price increases hit on Wednesday

All grades of petrol and diesel will go up by more than R1 per litre

By TIMESLIVE - 04 March 2024 - 11:30
From Wednesday a litre of petrol will cost more than R24.
From Wednesday a litre of petrol will cost more than R24.
Image: File pic

Motorists will be hit with fuel price increases across the board on Wednesday.

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) has confirmed the retail price of 93 and 95 octane petrol will increase by R1.21/l while the wholesale diesel price will rise by R1.06 (0.05% sulphur) and R1.19 for (0.005%). Illuminating paraffin increases by 64c/l.

The latest increases follow fuel price hikes in February and are attributed to a weakening rand and higher international oil price.

“While the weaker rand is contributing a small margin to the under-recovery and increase in prices expected, the overall picture looks bleak and consumers will feel the pinch,” said the Automobile Association.

Some good news for consumers is that the two main levies on fuel — the General Fuel Levy and the Road Accident Fund levy — will not increase for the third consecutive year.

From March 6 this is what motorists will pay for fuel:

Inland:

93-unleaded — R24.13

95-unleaded — R24.45

Diesel 0.05% — R22.42 (wholesale)

Diesel 0.005% — R22.61 (wholesale).

Coast:

95-unleaded — R23.73

Diesel 0.05% — R21.70 (wholesale)

Diesel 0.005% — R21.91 (wholesale).

Fuel prices look set to soar in March

Unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund is indicating another significant increase in the price of both grades of petrol, diesel, and ...
News
3 days ago

No increase to general fuel levy

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says due to the already high cost of living and the impact of fuel prices on food and transport costs, they have ...
News
1 week ago

Consumers cannot afford fuel levy hikes, says AA

The Automobile Association (AA) says finance minister Enoch Godongwana must think carefully about the negative impact on consumers of increasing fuel ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court