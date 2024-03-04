Johnson worried by Chiefs' lack of scoring

Admitting that it's worrying to see his side failing to score goals, Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has narrated why they've struggled to play with high intensity in recent games.
"It [their goal-drought] has always been a concern since I started because football is only nice when you see goals,'' Johnson said after the goalless draw against Moroka Swallows, their third game of the year without scoring, at FNB Stadium at the weekend.
Chiefs, who've scored just 16 goals from 18 league games thus far, put in another flat display against Swallow, where the game was stopped for nearly an hour due to thunderstorm and lightning. Amakhosi welcome fellow strugglers Golden Arrows, who've now lost 10 games in a row across all competitions, at FNB Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm). In fact, Arrows' last win was when they beat Amakhosi 2-1 at home in October last year.
Apart from failing to find the back of the net, Chiefs have also struggled to play with high intensity in all their games they've played this year against Royal AM, Milford and now Swallows. The Dube Birds had a numerical advantage as Chiefs' Edmilson Dove was sent- off for stopping Gabadinho Mhango who was en route to facing keeper Bruce Bvuma one-on-one in the 47th minute.
"I don't think we are moving the ball forward badly. I just think we are not passing the ball right therefore we don't see that intensity,'' Johnson noted.
Meanwhile, Swallows caretaker mentor Musa Nyatama couldn't hide that he values the point, albeit suggesting Amakhosi were there for the taking. Swallows face AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
"I must say that I am happy with the point. However, I think we could have done better in terms of scoring the opportunities that we created. We were playing against a big team, Chiefs, so this point we are taking away from home is valuable. It's not easy to come to FNB and get a point,'' Nyatama said.
Fixtures (all 7.30pm)
Tomorrow: AmaZulu v Swallows, King Zwelithini; CPT City v Stellenbosch, Cape Town; Chiefs v Arrows, FNB
Wednesday: Pirates v Spurs, Orlando; Chippa v Bay, Nelson Mandela Bay; Sekhukhune v Royal, Peter Mokaba; Galaxy v Sundowns, Mbombela
