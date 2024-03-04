Cape Town Spurs registered their second successive victory following their 2-0 win over TS Galaxy in the DStv Premiership match at Athlone Stadium yesterday.
Goals by Ashley Cupido and Katlego Maphathe in the first half were enough to hand Spurs a win and they are now three points behind second-from-bottom Richards Bay.
The home side enjoyed a perfect start as they pressed Galaxy higher and showed their intentions earlier on that they mean business. Galaxy started slow and they were sloppy with the ball as they could not cope with Spurs high press.
Spurs' efforts were rewarded as Cupido gave them a lead in the 13th minute with a shot outside the box after Galaxy lost possession in the middle of the park.
It was all the home side in the opening half and Spurs had opportunities to increase their lead. They doubled their lead in the 27th minute when Maphathe scored inside the box after the Galaxy defence failed to clear their lines.
The Rockets were struggling to get going in the opening half and this forced coach Sead Ramovic to make three changes – bringing Samir Nurkovic, Mlungisi Mbunjana and Nkosikhona Radebe for Thato Khiba, Lindokuhle Mbatha and Marks Munyai.
That looked to have brought stability as Galaxy were starting to hold on to the ball, but it was Spurs who looked like scoring again.
There was controversy in the second half after Galaxy were given a penalty when Tshepo Gumede had touched Nurkovic, who then fell in the penalty area.
Referee Thabo Mkhabela had awarded the penalty, but after consultation with his assistant, the penalty was reversed and Spurs were able to hold on for their third win of the season.
Spurs register third win of the season
Cupido and Maphathe goals enough to bring down Galaxy
Image: Ashley Vlotman
