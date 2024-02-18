“But that level of selfishness of knowing that I’ve got to score and contribute to the success of the team is the quality that top strikers have.
Mokwena backs Shalulile through slump
Coach has confidence striker will begin scoring again
Image: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has backed striker Peter Shalulile, supporting him as he tries to overcome his poor form.
Shalulile’s confidence appears to be low after a poor showing in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with Namibia in Ivory Coast recently. He has been struggling to score goals.
Even before Afcon, the striker had struggled for form with Sundowns, but Mokwena is not concerned and said he was still happy with his overall contributions.
The Namibian striker has not scored since December 13 when Sundowns beat Cape Town Spurs 3-0 and he had a frustrating night as the Brazilians played to a 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates at the packed Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.
“Peter is Peter. I was reading something that Thomas Tuchel [Bayern Munich coach] said the other day and I could relate to it,” Mokwena told the media during the post-match press conference.
“Tuchel said something like when the team wins and Harry Kane doesn’t score, there is that level of unhappiness from him. Even though he is happy the team has won, he congratulates and walks around with a good spirit.
“But that level of selfishness of knowing that I’ve got to score and contribute to the success of the team is the quality that top strikers have.
“I think that’s something Peter has, and he puts a lot of pressure on himself to score and help the team win.”
Mokwena admitted that Shalulile’s not scoring a goal in the Afcon is affecting his performance.
“His performances at Afcon and not scoring there, he is carrying it a little bit. But okay, he will overcome that because all very good strikers have very good moments and they have moments where they are not so good,” he said.
“But what I like about Peter is that his overall game contribution is very good. He still presses, he still makes the movement, and he still assists us with a lot of other things from an offensive and defensive perspective. That’s all you ask the players to do.”
After handing debuts to Thembinkosi Lorch and Matias Esquivel against Pirates, Mokwena was not pleased with their performances but said they would improve with time.
“We can all do better, starting with the coach, and of course, even the new signings can do better. It’s difficult, I know, and I understand, of course, also with Lorch, the pressure of the talks, his former club and all these other things also don’t help him.”
