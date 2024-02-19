Makgopa not ready for Europe yet – Broos

Bafana Bafana mentor Hugo Broos reckons Orlando Pirates' Evidence Makgopa, one of his favourite strikers, isn't yet ready for Europe even after impressing at the recent Afcon.
Makgopa, who will turn 24 in June, is already linked to an unnamed Belgian side after a decent Afcon, where he helped Bafana to clinch Bronze in Ivory Coast. The lanky Bucs striker may have just scored one goal and racked up one assist but he always looked dangerous, thanks to his work rate.
Even so, Broos isn't convinced that the former Baroka man can knuckle down in Europe, tipping the trio of Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau and Teboho Mokoena as the only players ready for Europe from his bronze-winning squad. While there hasn't been any rumour linking Williams to Europe, Mudau and Mokoena are already said to be admired by English Premiership sides Burnley and AFC Bournemouth respectively.
“Ronwen is ready. Put Ronwen in a European team, he'll be the same as Ronwen here. He'll still be a very good goalkeeper. Mudau will be a very good full-back, Mokoena will be a very good midfielder. I put a question mark on Makgopa. I don't think he's ready yet,'' Broos told local journalists during a round-table conversation at Safa House on Friday, a day before he departed for holidays in his motherland, Belgium.
“I think for the moment, European competition [is too high for Makgopa], just stay here guy for another six months and see. If you are good, they [European teams] will come...don't think they will not come any more, if you are good they will come.''
As much as he's happy with the prospect of Williams, Mudau and Mokoena moving to Europe, Broos warned them to choose clubs where they will not be benchwarmers, making a reference with their former Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Cassius Mailula, who left the Brazilians for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Toronto in the US in July last year only to struggle for game time. Mailula's lack of game time saw him lose his Bafana berth.
“You don’t want a situation similar to Mailula [who's played just 68 minutes since arriving in the MLS]. A player like Mokoena can easily play in Ligue 1 in France but he has to find the right club,'' Broos said.
