×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police arrest illegal miners 'linked' to M1 robberies

21 February 2024 - 09:39
Koena Mashale Journalist
A group of men believed to be involved in the robberies of motorists on the M1 have been arrested.
A group of men believed to be involved in the robberies of motorists on the M1 have been arrested.
Image: Supplied

A group of men believed to be involved in the robberies of motorists on the M1 have been arrested.

Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said on Tuesday afternoon, the tactical response unit followed up on a complaint of armed illegal miners at the intersection of Main Reef Road and Shamrock Street in Germiston.

The response came after alleged robberies of motorists by armed individuals at the Crown Interchange on the M1 on Tuesday morning.

Fihla said they suspect these men could have been involved in the M1 robberies, but they would need to be profiled to confirm this. 

"As officers arrived at the given location, they saw two groups of males shooting at each other. When the suspects noticed the officers, they started shooting at them and the officers returned fire. Amid the shootout, the officers saw a suspect fall to the ground and backup was called," said Fihla.

He said when the backup from SAPS Primrose, the Flying Squad, and the Airwing arrived, the officers entered the open veld area.

"They found one male lying on the ground with a wound and a rifle next to him. A further seven suspects were apprehended by the officers.

"Gauteng EMS attended to the injured suspect, who was then taken to Germiston Hospital for further treatment under police guard.

"They [suspects] are being detained at the Primrose SAPS and charged with attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and illegal mining," said Fihla.


mashalek@sowetan.co.za

Gunmen rob motorists on M2 off-ramp near Gold Reef City during traffic gridlock

Many motorists were robbed of their belongings during peak traffic on the M1-M2 split at the Crown Interchange in Johannesburg early on Tuesday ...
News
1 day ago

Victims of robbery forced to have sex

Victims of a robbery at Intsika guesthouse in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, have told of their ordeal after thugs stormed the facility and forced students ...
News
2 days ago

Police identify and arrest members of gang 'terrorising' Diepsloot

Police on Friday attributed recent incidents of crime in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, to a gang of about five or six people who have allegedly ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism