Sundowns prepare for tough Wydad tie

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has issued a warning to Wydad Casablanca ahead of their CAF Champions League semifinal first leg at Stade Mohammed V on Saturday (9pm) that his side will go there and be brave to play.
After producing a clinical performance to beat CR Belouizdad 4-1 away in the quarterfinal, Sundowns will want to replicate that against Wydad on Saturday.
Mokwena admitted that they will face a tougher side in Wydad compared to Belouizdad, but that they will have no fear to play.
“Tough one. Now is just to recover, get to Johannesburg, sleep and get the legs back as quickly as possible,” Mokwena told the media after their 2-0 victory over Marumo Gallants in the DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
Thapelo Morena and Themba Zwane scored either side of the half to give Sundowns a victory and make sure they go into the Champions League at the back of the win.
“It’s going to be tricky, we know that. We are going to do our analysis now... They play tonight [Saturday] also, so we have to put in the observations, but at the moment the most important thing is good rest, drink lots of water and bring the legs back as quickly as possible.
“We expect a tough game with a hostile crowd and a difficult team, good team and new coach now but they also expect a good team and a team that will come there and be brave to play.”
Mokwena also downplayed suggestions that his side are favourites to win the title this season, insisting the other remaining teams in the semifinal have an upper hand having won this competition more than them.
“We have no right to be the favourites; Esperance have won it more than us, Al Ahly have won it more than once, Wydad have won it more than us. So, we just have to enjoy the opportunity, enjoy the occasion,” he said.
“But as I said, step by step the first thing is first recovery, sleep and get the legs back and get the players in the right space physically and mentally.”
Mokwena says The Brazilians are not favourite to win CAF Champs League
Sundowns prepare for tough Wydad tie
Image: Philip Maeta
