Soccer

Tactician however cautioned against celebrating draws

Mokwena says draw against Chiefs felt more like a ‘victory’

04 September 2023 - 08:19
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena celebrates Khuliso Mudau’s goal while Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki looks on during their MTN8 semi final, 1st leg match on Sunday
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Mamelodi Sundowns tactician  Rhulani Mokwena said their 1-all draw against Kaizer Chiefs in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals at FNB Stadium over the weekend felt more like a win.

Just when Chiefs looked like the victors on Saturday, Sundowns snatched a crucial draw from the jaws of defeat, courtesy of Khuliso Mudau’s powerful header in the dying minutes.

Mudau’s important away goal cancelled out Edson Castillo’s equally beautiful diving header in the 61st minute.

“The feeling is like a victory, and I want to congratulate the football club and the players for a very good performance,” Mokwena said after the game.

“[A] very dominant [performance], 71% ball possession against a team like Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium is not easy.”

However, the Sundowns mentor made it clear they weren’t celebrating at all. Sundowns dominated Amakhosi throughout the proceedings.

“I have to be careful because I can’t be a Sundowns coach and celebrate draws ... I will get into big trouble,” Mokwena said.

The second leg is billed for Lucas Moripe Stadium a day before Heritage Day, September 23. Chiefs will play two league fixtures against Royal AM on September 16 and SuperSport United four days later.

The Tshwane heavyweights will tackle Burundian side Bumamuru on September 15 in the first leg of the Caf Champions League second preliminary round, before visiting Orlando Pirates for a league tie four days later.

 

