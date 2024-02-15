Mamelodi Sundowns’ new signing, Thembinkosi Lorch, admits being emotional about having to play his first match against his former team, Orlando Pirates, at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tomorrow (8pm).
Lorch, who joined the Brazilians from Pirates during the transfer window deadline, will come up against his former side tomorrow for the first time in his first match for Masandawana.
Speaking to the media yesterday after the Sundowns press conference ahead of this match, Lorch said it will be difficult for him, but he is ready to give his best should he be selected to play.
“It’s difficult to play my first game, especially against my former team, but you know in life, you need to move on,” he said.
“I’m hoping that I will start over the weekend and do my best for my team. They welcomed me well. The spirit in the team is good, every player wants to play over the weekend because we are playing against Pirates, a big team; it’s a big game.
“[But] the coach [Rulani Mokwena] will decide who plays, so it’s up to him.”
Lorch emotional ahead of his first game against Pirates
'I will be difficult to face my former team'
Lorch pledges to bring joy to Sundowns fans
With Sundowns players who were on Bafana Bafana duty in the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast to miss this match, this may give Lorch a chance to be in the starting line-up.
But Mokwena was cagey when asked if Lorch will be available to play, only saying he must fight for his place in the star-studded Sundowns side.
Lorch, 30, also took time to thank Pirates chairman, Irvin Khoza, for giving him an opportunity to play for the Buccaneers and said he is grateful to have worn the black and white jersey.
“I remember I signed for Pirates when I was 22 years old. I [just] left [as a] 30-year-old, so I’m grateful for the opportunity that he [Khoza] gave me. Pirates will always have a special place in my heart,” he said.
“Also, I want to thank the president of Sundowns [Tlhopie Motsepe] for believing in me and bringing me here. I’m looking forward to giving my best for this team, that’s all I can say.”
